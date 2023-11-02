Greece, 21 members of CasaPound arrested at Athens airport

Twenty-one CasaPound Italia militants, including the movement’s president, Gianluca Iannone, were arrested at Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos international airport. They were supposed to participate in an organized pan-European event to commemorate Manolis Kapellonis and Yorgos Fundulis, two young exponents of “Golden Dawn” (the Hellenic ultranationalist movement dissolved three years ago), murdered by gunshots outside the offices of a section of Neo Heraklion in 2013.



CasaPound itself made this known via Telegram. “It is unacceptable that over 20 people are arbitrarily stopped and arrested as soon as they get off a plane just for wanting to participate in the commemoration of two boys murdered in cold blood. – wrote the president, head of the delegation that arrived in Athens and among those stopped by the police -. The police intervention was arbitrary and devoid of any sense, with a disproportionate deployment of agents and certainly this unjustified repression will not prevent us from commemorating two boys barbarically killed in cold blood.”

According to Hellenic Police sources, the authorities had gathered information on the plane travel of 21 far-right Italians who had responded to the appeals of the rally organizers, sent throughout Europe. The twenty-one were detained at the Directorate for Foreigners: the administrative expulsion procedure will be initiated against them for reasons of national security.

Faced with the risk of possible clashes today, Kathimerini also announced that the Attica General Police Directorate has issued a ban on both the commemoration rally than for the other counter-demonstrations announced by representatives of Greek anti-fascist organizations.

