RWE withdraws its multi-billion dollar arbitration claim against the Netherlands. The German energy company had sued the state for 1.4 billion euros before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), an arbitration tribunal based at the World Bank in Washington. Like its competitor Uniper, RWE wanted compensation for the coal phase-out that the Netherlands had decided to do by 2030.

Specifically, the RWE case is about compensation for the shutdown of the Eemshaven power plant in the Groningen region, which the group put into operation in 2015. The construction costs at the time were estimated at more than 3 billion euros. But the Energy Charter Agreement (ECT), which the group relied on in its lawsuit in February 2021, has lost its legal clout. In the phase after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the international agreement served to protect foreign investors in Eastern Europe.

In the meantime, however, the number of investor lawsuits in the EU has increased so much that the EU Commission is pushing for an end to the contract. Various EU member states such as Germany and the Netherlands have confirmed their exit.

In addition, the European Court of Justice has immensely restricted the possibilities for investor lawsuits within the EU. This summer, the Federal Court of Justice followed suit by ruling in several appeals, including in the RWE dispute, that arbitration clauses in intra-European investment disputes violated Union law. If disputes arise over compensation, these must necessarily be heard in the national courts (FAZ from July 28th).







BGH sets the line

A spokesman for RWE’s Dutch subsidiary confirmed the withdrawal. In view of the BGH decisions, we see no other option than to end the ongoing ICSID proceedings. “RWE recognizes the decision of the Federal Court of Justice and must comply with it.” Acting Economics and Energy Minister Rob Jetten from the left-liberal coalition party D66 reported on the withdrawal in a letter to the Second Chamber in The Hague. The arbitration proceedings were suspended a year ago because they wanted to wait for the BGH’s decision – initially for nine months, but that was extended by two months to give both sides the opportunity to analyze the decisions.

RWE then withdrew on October 16th, as Jetten now writes. The state agreed and requested that RWE cover the costs of the proceedings. “With the application for discontinuation, RWE’s international arbitration proceedings against the Dutch state finally come to an end,” said Jetten, who has been in office since the coalition collapsed in July until after the election on November 22nd, a new coalition is formed.

RWE is following a corresponding decision by its competitor Uniper, in whose case the proceedings have been over since March. However, the company’s appeal against the Dutch state is still pending before a state court in The Hague. Jetten writes: “It is striking that in its appeal RWE also directly claims the investment protection of Article 26 of the ECT.” According to him, it is the first time that such a claim to the material protection of the ECT “from a national Court” is raised.