Another strange event occurred in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Days after the artistic gymnastics final, the Romanian Ana Barbosu She recovered the bronze medal she had won on the sports stage and which had been taken away from her by the American Jordan Chiles.

The Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu won the bronze medal on Saturday, five days after the competition, after the appeal filed with the CAS against the review of the score of the American Jordan Chiles was successful.

Barbosu She had achieved the third best score in the floor final (13.700), and therefore the bronze medal, behind the Brazilian Rebeca Andrade (14.166) and the American Simone Biles (14.133).

But Jordan Chilesthe other American finalist, lodged a complaint about her original score of 13.666, which had placed her in fifth place. The judges accepted her complaint and gave her a score of 13.766, which moved her up two places. Barbosu was left without a podium finish.

The Romanian team appealed to the Court of Arbitration, considering that Chiles’ claim was made outside the one-minute period allowed by the regulations of the international federation (FIG), specifically, one minute and four seconds.

Barbosu was celebrating his bronze medal when the new note appeared on the scoreboards. Chilies. Seeing her, the Romanian woman dropped the flag from her hands and began to cry.

In any case, the TAS He warns that it is up to the FIG to reassign the medals “in accordance with the decision taken.”

Legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci expressed outrage at the incident during the final.

“I can’t believe we’re playing with the mental health and emotions of athletes like this. Let’s protect them,” said Comaneci, who has lived in the United States for decades but is always keen to support her country’s gymnasts.

