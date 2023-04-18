Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 18 April 2023 on Rai 3

Tonight, Tuesday 18 April 2023, he’s back on Rai 3 White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current affairs of the week: from politics to news, up to the news of society and the economy. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from various factions, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what they are advances they guests this evening, 18 April 2023, of Cartabianca broadcast from 21.20 on Rai 3.

This evening, Tuesday 18 April 2023, Bianca Berlinguer is back for a new episode of Cartabianca. During the evening, various topics will be discussed: immigration, the marked improvement in Silvio Berlusconi’s health, the delays on the Pnrr, the war in Ukraine, the China-Russia relationship and the growth of the Democratic Party. In the studio several guests from the world of politics and journalism.

Riccardo Molinari, Lega group leader in the Chamber

Marco Furfaro, Democratic Party

Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary for Culture

Francis Rutelli

Oscar Farinetti, entrepreneur

Andrea Scanzi, the Daily Fact

Annalisa Chirico, journalist

Morgan, songwriter

Andrea Ruggieri, journalist

Pietro Senaldi, co-director Libero

Mario Tozzi, geologist

Elisa Isoardi, presenter of “Vorrei dirti che”

Bjork Ruggeri, Last Generation spokesperson

Mauro Corona, mountaineer and writer

White paper, Where see it on tv and streaming

Where to see on live tv and live streaming the Cartabianca programme? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Tuesday 18 April 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial, or 103 for the HD version. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Cartabianca is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.