Naples Milan streaming and live TV: where to see the Champions League match

NAPLES MILAN STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 18 April 2023, at 9.00 pm Naples and Milan take to the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Where to see the Napoli Milan match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Naples Milan where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Naples and Milan will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels and unencrypted, free of charge, on Canale 5. Extensive pre and post match forecasts with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts . Napoli Milan kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Tuesday 18 April 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Napoli Milan will be visible through the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match : Naples-Milan

: Naples-Milan Where : Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Naples

: Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Naples Date: Tuesday 18 April 2023

Tuesday 18 April 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports, Channel 5

Sky Sports, Channel 5 Streams: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Napoli Milan on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match:

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Herds Spalletti.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud. All. Pioli.