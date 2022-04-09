An average of twelve hours of delay to leave the United Kingdom in the direction of France, although there have been cases of up to 36 hours, is what many carriers from the Region of Murcia have suffered who move goods to the British Isles these days. A situation that has worsened throughout the week due to the cessation of the activity of the shipping company P&O Ferries, one of the borrowers of the English Channel ferries. In fact, up to 30 kilometers of truck retention have been recorded in the vicinity of the port of Dover in order to cross to the French terminal in Calais.

Dozens of large-tonnage vehicles from Murcian logistics groups such as Primafrio, Caliche, El Mosca, among others, have suffered fully from this new blockade situation that has forced them to be stopped on the shoulders of the access highways, which has prevented In addition, compliance with the regulations on driving times and rest for drivers when entering the territory of the European Union. A circumstance that further delays the expected times en route.

In addition, a computer error in the border traffic light system further aggravated the problem on Friday, which has made everything worse. However, the British authorities have promised to work to adopt measures to resolve the situation to facilitate access to the border town of Kent, an access point for boarding and Eurotunnel ferries.

“Transporting to the United Kingdom is becoming increasingly impossible,” laments José Emilio López, who currently works for Caliche, and who has been on this route for many years. “Everything is desperate. On top of being stopped is that they don’t even let us plan a break, because the police come and make you move the truck because the tail moves a little to advance just three kilometers, and then another six hours standing still; and then you drive slowly another two kilometers and you find yourself stopped for more hours », he adds.

😡THE UNITED KINGDOM IS SHAMEFUL!🇬🇧

2 years ago they had “kidnapped” thousands of carriers in the middle of Christmas..

..and now history repeats itself at the gates of Holy Week

Kilometric queues of 🚛🚚🚛

And the European Union will not do anything?#BlockedCarriersUKpic.twitter.com/bKn49qMBE8 FENADISMER (@fenadismer) April 8, 2022

On the other hand, despite the great difficulties that exist, the English authorities have warned that penalties of 300 pounds will be imposed on carriers who seek alternative itineraries and routes through other local roads to access the ports of departure, as truck drivers seek to avoid collapse. This has been denounced by the National Federation of Transport Associations of Spain (Fenadismer).