The woman, in the letter left before killing herself, had indicated the cause of the gesture in the workplace

French justice on Monday sentenced the multinational Carrefour to a 50,000 euro fine for “manslaughter” after the suicide of a worker in the center of the country in 2017. The Clermont-Ferrand criminal court also sentenced a manager to four months of imprisonment with suspension of the sentence for “moral harassment” and “manslaughter”, but acquitted the director of the accused shop. The French company, a global retail giant, must also publish the court’s decision for one month in all supermarkets in the French department of Puy-de-Dôme.

The penalty is lower than that requested by the public prosecutor, which at the hearing on January 27 had asked for a penalty of 100 thousand euros for Carrefour and six months of imprisonment with suspension of the sentence for the manager. “The aim was to get a conviction, but there is a white-collar crime that causes the death of an employee and is sentenced to a fine of 50,000 euros, which is nonsense,” complained Clémence Marcelot, a lawyer for the victim’s family. At the hearing the defense had asked for acquittal.

On April 3, 2017 Viviane Monier, 46, committed suicide in Vollore-Ville. In a handwritten letter from her, this worker, employed for 27 years in the Carrefour shop in Thiers, indicated her working environment and the moral harassment she claimed to be a victim of. In another court decision, which in November condemned the company for an “unforgivable fault”, it is reported that in the Thiers supermarket “for years” there has been a “bad” climate with episodes of “favoritism” and “Retaliation” against employees.