The project “Lima Revivals” It is the cultural initiative of Hernán Vega, who undertook this mission of recovering old waltzes with beautiful melodies and lyrics, which were in danger of being forgotten, to present them on an album of ten songs, this time to the rhythm of bolero and something else.

“If you wanted me… to love in secret”the first album of “Lima Revivals”, made at home during the pandemic, is the musical production that rescues the criollo waltz of yesteryear, by famous composers, with the musical, instrumental and voice arrangements of the majestic Cuban musician Efraín Ríos.

“At the end of the 19th century the first waltzes were born, we have been singing waltzes for more than 120 years for almost five generations , but it happens less and less. The music of the countries has always traveled through sheet music and player pianos, on records, radio, television, cassettes and now on YouTube, social networks and as never before in history it is shared instantly through digital platforms presenting an extraordinary opportunity so that the beautiful melodies, harmonies and lyrics of the Peruvian waltz can reach thousands of people around the world”, indicated the manager of the cultural project.

Hernán Vega decided in the midst of the pandemic to undertake this cultural feat of rescuing the almost forgotten waltzes and “make them travel” through digital media by creating and promoting “Lima Revivals”, a musical group with the aim of disseminating these waltzes of yesteryear.

One of the virtues of this musical production is that the bolero and the waltz embrace each other to the delight of the followers of these popular musical genres. “I chose waltzes from the great Creole composers Felipe Pinglo, Nicolás Wetzell, Pablo Casas, Manuel Acosta Ojeda, Luis Abelardo Nuñez, Albino Canales, and Alberto Haro.to sing them in a bolero rhythm and reinterpret them because that genre is well known in Latin America, it has been in force for decades, it links well with waltzes, they also sing to love and go straight to the heart”, Vega stated.

“If you wanted me… to love in secret” is now available on all digital platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music and Apple Music. These unforgettable waltzes that moved ancient generations, now to the rhythm of boleros, is an album that longs to impact the beautiful melodies and lyrics of ancient waltzes in the hearts of today.