In this episode of Carrusel de las Artes we talk with the Colombian artist Stefanía Tejada, author of works that capture the strength of women and nature. The jungle and the exuberant vegetation of the tropics are present in all of her works. It is the brand that characterizes the portraits of this artist from Tuluá, Colombia, who now lives and works in Paris.

Her portraits are a concentrate of feminine strength and color. They highlight one or more female figures, surrounded by exuberant nature. The green of the tropical jungle and exotic flowers such as orchids are present in many of her works.

The artist assures that the female figure and, above all, the strength of Latin American women has always inspired her.

“I grew up in a very traditional city, but where women are powerful and supportive. My mother is a very strong woman, as are the women in my family. And for me, the first of mothers is mother nature. So it was very important for me to associate them in my paintings,” said Tejada.

Tejada’s paintings not only speak of women, but of diversity: her muses are mestizo, indigenous or Afro-descendant. “For a long time, the representation of women in our countries was very limited. I wanted to show our diversity”, says the artist.

Stefanía Tejada works in oil, but also in digital. She explained to us that she chooses one support or another depending on the assignment, although painting on canvas is a much more demanding and physical exercise.