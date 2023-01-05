The anti-corruption NGO International Transparency criticized this Thursday (5.jan.2023) the inauguration of the former governor of Amapá Waldez Goes (PDT) as Minister of Integration and Regional Development in the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In 2019, Góes was sentenced by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) to 6 years and 9 months in prison for the crime of embezzlement, that is, embezzlement of public resources. In 2020, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) suspended the conviction. The defense of Waldez Goés entered with a habeas corpus. Meanwhile, the trial has been stopped since 2021, when Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked for a view (more time to analyze).

“Even so, despite the seriousness of the case, he was sworn in as a minister in the Lula government”, he wrote the organization through its Twitter profile. Read below.

According to Transparency International, the appointment of the former government of Amapá to the post “turns on all alerts”. He also said that “dislikes the good paintings” chosen by the PT government for the AGU (Advocacy-General of the Union) and for the CGU (Controladoria-Geral da União). The aforementioned bodies are headed, respectively, by Jorge Messias and Vinicius de Carvalho.

The NGO stated that Waldez Goés took over the portfolio “by the Centrão quota, which manages to crush any government, to the right or to the left”. As shown the Power360the former governor was appointed by senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).

“Society and institutions must prevent a ministry that is fundamental for the development of underserved regions of the country from continuing to be used as a machine for corruption and electoral feudalization. The Centrão can accuse governments, but it cannot accuse Brazilian society”he concluded.

Read below the tweets from Transparency International Brazil:

THE OTHER SIDE

O Power360 contacted Minister Waldez Goés’ advisory office to obtain an official position regarding the comments made by the NGO Transparência Internacional. However, there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

Waldez Goés took office on Tuesday (3.Jan.2022) as Lula’s Minister of Integration and Regional Development. During the ceremony, he criticized the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for his management.

“The achievements that our people achieved under Lula’s governments have suffered setbacks in recent years”, said the former governor. For Góes, the previous government’s deal led to “severe problems” for the ministry, which, according to him, suffered a “drastic” reduction in its budgetary resources.

He stated that the ministry’s priority will be the recomposition of the Civil Defense Budget, which, according to him, only has resources available until January 20, 2023.

