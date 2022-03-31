Toulouse is transformed every year into a showcase of Latin American cinema within the framework of the Cinelatino Festival. Some 90 Latin American films are screened in 2022. This version of the festival pays tribute to the emblematic Patricio Guzmán, filmmaker of Chile’s historical memory, and celebrates 20 years of Films in Progress. In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we are also meeting women who use rap as a powerful tool for feminist expression.

Cinelatino de Toulouse reaches its 34th edition with a program that includes three competitions: fiction feature films, short films and documentaries. But also selections of films that have passed through Cinelatino and tapes for children.

The festival opened with the screening of ‘La Francisca, a Chilean youth’, Rodrigo Litorriaga’s debut feature, a fresh and youthful portrait, filmed in the north of Chile, in Tocopilla.





Francisca dreams of leaving her arid and monotonous town. She also dreams of helping her autistic little brother with whom she has a special connection. The arrival of a new teacher for her brother fills her with hope, but this window opens a mechanism with irreversible consequences.

Guzmán, filmmaker of the historical memory of Chile

In 2022, Cinelatino paid tribute to Chilean Patricio Guzmán, a leading figure in Latin American documentaries, through a retrospective of his extensive work.

The public was able to see or rediscover his ‘Battle of Chile’ trilogy on the big screen, as well as his most recent trio made up of ‘Nostalgia de la luz’, ‘El Button de Nácar’ and ‘La Cordillera de los Sueños’.





“They are two very different trilogies and show a great evolution in Patricio Guzmán’s cinema. ‘The Battle of Chile’ is really a testimonial cinema. There was no precise film project when Guzmán filmed what was happening in his country between the years 70 and 73. He did it as a record of history in progress. Instead, the trilogy started in 2010 with ‘Nostalgia de la luz’, is a much more poetic work, always taking the history of Chile, but with a deeper and more universal reflection on the human being”, explained Marion Gautreau, specialist of the Latin American cinema and coordinator of this retrospective at Cinelatino.

20 years supporting the first Latin American films

The Toulouse Cinelatino Festival celebrated 20 years of Films in Progress, a solidarity device that has financed the post-production of 226 films in Latin America.

This story began with ‘Bolivia’, by the Argentine Israel Adrián Caetano, a film that was filmed in Buenos Aires but did not have the resources for post-production. The producer of this film turned to Cinelatino for financial help. Those responsible for the festival then improvised a presentation with the professionals present in Toulouse. The film was not only able to be finished without later going through various festivals, including the Critics’ Week in Cannes.

“Since then, Cinelatino has not stopped helping Latin American filmmakers within the framework of Films in Progress, a platform that has given a hand to directors such as Sebastián Lelio, Marcela Said, Ciro Guerra and many others. And this help will continue”, the founder of the festival, Esther de Saint-Dizier, told Carrusel de las Artes.

The rappers raise their voice

From Cinelatino de Toulouse we traveled to Paris to take the temperature of the world of hip hop and rap, but in a female version. Natalia Olivares attended the L2P, the annual hip hop convention, and she met some singers who decided to raise their voices, such as the Franco-Argentine Lazuli or the French Eesah Yasuke.



