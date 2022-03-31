Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Michelle Brey

The Ukraine war continues to rage on. The Russian troops continue their attacks. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke to Belgium and the Netherlands. The news ticker.

more escalated Ukraine conflict *: Attacks by Russian troops continue.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian troops are leaving the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant (see update from March 31, 5:30 p.m.).

The Russian military wants to focus airstrikes on four areas – including Kyiv (see update from March 31, 7.40 p.m.).

More on the background of the Ukraine crisis* here.

Update from March 31, 7:40 p.m.: According to an assessment by the US Department of Defense, Russia wants to continue the attacks in the Ukraine war, concentrating on four areas. A senior Pentagon official told CNN that Russian airstrikes will apparently focus on Kyiv, Chernihiv, the Donbass region and Izyum south of Kharkiv.

Ukraine war: US says Kyiv still under threat of airstrikes

Update from March 31, 7:35 p.m.: According to the US government, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is still at risk from Russian airstrikes. Russia’s talk of de-escalation is “beautiful rhetoric,” said a senior Pentagon official. “But it doesn’t mean that the threat from the air is decreasing.” Even if the ground presence around Kyiv is reduced, the Russian military continues to put pressure on the city with airstrikes. In the past 24 hours, the number of air operations has increased significantly. The attacks were mainly concentrated on Kyiv and Chernihiv.

According to the Pentagon representative, the intensification of the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine is also the result of the failure in Kyiv. “The reprioritization in Donbass clearly shows that they know they failed to take the capital,” he said. It is not known whether this means that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now better informed. Several Western intelligence services had previously reported that advisers misinformed Putin about the war. When asked why Putin doesn’t just use Google to get his information online, the Pentagon official said, “I can’t comment on Mr. Putin’s internet habits or what he is or isn’t looking for.”

Ukraine war: Interior Ministry in Kyiv confirms Chernobyl withdrawal from Russia

Update from March 31, 6:30 p.m.: An adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has confirmed the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Chernobyl nuclear ruins and the city of Slavutych. Russian soldiers gathered the personnel of the former nuclear power plant and told them that they would leave the area, said adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, Vadim Denisenko. “In fact, they are leaving both Slavutych and the station,” Denisenko told Ukraine’s state agency Ukrinform according to the TV.

At the same time, Denisenko also confirmed the withdrawal of Russian units from Kyiv. In Chernihiv, on the other hand, there is no retreat. “They are really withdrawing their troops in the Kyiv region, but so far there has been no serious withdrawal in the Chernihiv region,” the Ukrainian diplomat said. So far it has been more of a “troop rotation or regrouping”. The situation around Chernihiv will continue to be monitored.

Ukraine war: Tens of thousands evacuated from Mariupol – 100,000 people need help

Update from March 31, 5:45 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian government, around 75,000 people have already been evacuated from the embattled port city of Mariupol during the Ukraine war. “In Mariupol we managed to evacuate and rescue around 75,000 people,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Andriivna Vereshchuk said at a press conference.

About 100,000 people, including women and children, are in need of urgent help from the international community, the Ukrainian state agency quoted as saying Ukrinform the Deputy Prime Minister. In addition, around 45,000 people were kidnapped by the Russian military to Russia or the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic”, according to Wereshchuk.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv expels Putin’s troops from two settlements near Chernihiv

Update from March 31, 5:40 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Ukrainian army was able to recapture two settlements near Chernihiv from Russian troops. These are said to be the settlements of Sloboda and Lukashivka in the south-east of Chernihiv.

Now the area is being cleared of mines and “gifts” left behind by the Russian army. Measures are also being taken to help the population in the settlements.

Ukraine war: Putin’s troops probably leave Chernobyl nuclear power plant – Russian soldiers go to Belarus

Update from March 31, 5:30 p.m.: Russian troops are leaving the site of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the town of Slavutych, which was built after the 1986 disaster, according to the Ukrainian state-owned company Energoatom, which is responsible for operating all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

In a message on Telegram, Energoatom underlined that Russian troops had announced their intention to hand over the Chernobyl power plant to Ukrainian personnel again. According to the Ukrainian authorities, two Russian columns have already made their way to the Belarusian border. A small group of Russian soldiers are currently still in Chernobyl.

According to Energoatom, a Russian column from the town of Slavutych also made its way to Belarus. Slavutych was established after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster to house workers employed at the nuclear power plant before the accident. The city, which administratively belongs to Kyiv Oblast, was taken by Russian troops during the Ukraine invasion.

War in Ukraine: NATO expects further offensive actions by Russia – Putin’s troops are repositioning themselves

First report: Kyiv/Munich – The Ukraine war continues on day 35. Signs of relaxation? none. Contrary to Russia’s announcement on Tuesday (March 29) that it would significantly reduce military activities in the region around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the area around the city of Chernihiv in the north, NATO expects “further offensive actions” by Russian troops.

According to the Alliance’s findings, “Russian units are not withdrawing, but are repositioning themselves,” according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The British secret service is also assuming “heavy fighting” near Kyiv* for the next few days. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video in front of the Dutch Parliament in The Hague on Thursday.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj calls on Netherlands to deliver more weapons

Zelenskyy has called on the Netherlands to stop all trade with Russia and to supply more arms to Ukraine. Imports of gas and oil from Russia must be boycotted. “Be prepared to stop the import of energy from Russia* so that billions are not poured into the war,” said the Ukrainian president. For defense, Ukraine needs Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and rocket-propelled grenades. “We need weapons to drive out the occupier.” He also called on Prime Minister Mark Rutte to work for Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU.

The President also recalled the bombing of Rotterdam by the German National Socialists in 1940. History threatened to repeat itself. “The Second World War started with the attack on some countries, then Rotterdam and London were bombed.”

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj warns in speech – “The world is beginning to get used to it”

Connected via video, he also warned of the bitter reality surrounding the Russian attack that the Ukraine war* was becoming routine for those not involved. “People are slowly getting used to it. The world is starting to get used to it. Of the war, of the bombing of our cities, of the rocket attacks against our country,” said Zelenskyy. So many cities and towns have already been destroyed by Vladimir Putin’s* Russian troops. “Unfortunately for many others and for us in Ukraine this is becoming routine,” he said. But not for the people whose lives are in danger every minute.

Footage provided by the Press Office of the President of Ukraine shows President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a speech. © -/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

“Hell on Earth”: Selenskyj on the dramatic situation in Mariupol caused by the Ukraine war

In a video transmission to the members of the Belgian Parliament in Brussels, Selenskyj referred – also on Thursday – to the dramatic situation in Mariupol, which was besieged by Russian troops. It was “hell on earth,” but no one had “the determination to stop the catastrophe,” he said. “If the defenders of Mariupol lose, there will be no strong European Union,” he added.

Mariupol has been cut off from all supplies for weeks and is under heavy fire from Russian forces. The city is largely destroyed. According to Ukrainian sources, at least 5,000 people have been killed there since the Russian attacks began more than a month ago. New efforts to evacuate trapped civilians began Thursday.

Meanwhile, there was another ruble turnaround. Russian President Putin is demanding future gas payments from Western countries via Russian accounts. (mbr with dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA