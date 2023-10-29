The badminton player Carolina Marin, Olympic champion and triple world champion, easily admits that she really likes cars, although she emphasizes not having much time to enjoy them. Still, “obviously, beyond being a tool to move, I like to enjoy driving,” she explains to this newspaper.

At 30 years old, he got his driving license not long ago, at the age of 22, so he perfectly remembers that he showed up “and the first time I passed the theory and practical exams.” Even where he drove on his first trip: “To Huelva, of course. “I took the opportunity to go home to my family.”

His first car was a Toyota RAV4 Electric Hybrid, a model prior to the current one on sale. “I was waiting for them to give me the Toyota C-HR Electric Hybrid and they gave me that other one in the meantime.” A model that he fell in love with almost at first sight because he currently also drives a Toyota RAV4 Electric Hybrid, the latest version, in Luxury finish. Marín highlights of this model “its design, I would highlight that it is an electric hybrid and its consumption, with a very good power, which also gives me a lot of security.”

Carolina Marín and the Toyota RAV4 Electric Hybrid



In fact, he states that this model responds “absolutely” to what he expected before purchasing it. What’s more, “I became interested in the different models that Toyota offered and when I found out the characteristics of this one I didn’t think twice,” he says. And it is one of those that, when choosing a car, is influenced by both aesthetics, mechanics and emissions. “Everything influences a little: I think it’s no use being beautiful if the rest of the parts don’t follow that same line or vice versa,” he explains.





Features of the RAV4 Electric Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Electric Hybrid



Engine



: 218 HP



Average consumption



: 5.7 l/100 km



Measurements (length/width/height, in meters)



: 4.6/1.63/1.69



Trunk (in liters)



: Capacity up to the luggage cover: 580 / Capacity up to the roof: 733



Maximum speed



: 180km/h



Acceleration



: 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds



Price



: from 51,200 euros

The badminton player adds that she likes both driving and passenger. “I like them both. Driving gives you control that I really like, but being a passenger allows you to focus on other things that you can’t while driving.” And she points out that as a co-pilot “I usually trust the person who drives.”

Finally, Marín believes that a car says a lot about its owner. “I think a little bit yes, although it doesn’t define him either,” he concludes.