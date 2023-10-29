Matthew Perryone of the protagonists of Friends, has died. TMZ reported. Law enforcement sources tell us they found the actor Saturday at a home in the Los Angeles area… where they tell us he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first responders responded to a cardiac arrest call. It is unclear exactly where on the property this occurred.

Our sources say he was found in a hot tub at the house…and they tell us no drugs were found at the scene. We were also told there was no foul play involved. Perry He is most famous for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit ’90s series, which lasted 10 seasons… and he appeared in all 234 episodes. His character was a fan favorite, as was his performance: his mannerisms and lines have been recreated and parodied by fans around the world.

Although Friends It was his biggest claim to fame… Matthew Perry starred/guested on countless other television shows over the years, such as Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains, Silver Spoons, Charles in Charge, Sydney, Beverly Hills, 90210, Home Free, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Scrubs, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, The Odd Couple and more. She also acted in several memorable films (mostly comedies)… like Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Three to Tango, The Kid, 17 Again, Getting In and many others. He’s been away from the scene recently… having not acted since a TV miniseries in 2017.

Although his on-screen personality was affable and optimistic, Matthew He suffered a lot behind the scenes, especially due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol…painkillers, specifically. He was hooked on Vicodin for years, even while he was on Friendsand was in rehab several times. Matthew He spoke openly about this painful chapter of his life in an autobiography he published last year… where he detailed the struggles he had… including his clear weight change in the series.

While promoting his book… Matthew He did several interviews in which he was incredibly emotional, including one with Diane Sawyer, where he detailed his story. Although Perry seemed to be clean and sober a year ago, the year before, when he and other cast members were promoting the reunion show Friendsworried fans… as he seemed unwell at times, speaking a little slurred and looking a little out of it.

In addition to his substance use… Matthew He also had health problems, some of which were serious and required hospitalizations. One of these incidents originated from a gastrointestinal perforation, which forced him to undergo emergency surgery… but fortunately he recovered. Matthew He never married, but was briefly engaged to Molly Hurwitz a few years ago… which ended after just 6 months. Before that, he was linked to Lizzy Caplan.

He was 54 years old.

RIP

Via: TMZ

Author’s note: How sad! It was very painful to see the moment in which he spoke about his addictions and problems and to think that on TV we saw him as if it were nothing. Stay informed about your loved ones’ health, pay attention to the signs, and seek professional help if you are feeling depressed or having mental health problems.