Television presenter and collaborator Carlota Corredera jump to TVE as a talk show host on the debate and current affairs program 59 secondswhich premieres with a new schedule next week: Friday nights.

The former presenter of save me will begin his new stage on public television after a possible project in the same chain for his former classmates from the program Mediaset, which would occupy the same schedule they had for almost 15 years, every afternoon from Monday to Friday.

The journalist, according to the media The Newspaperwill debate in his first interventions on the program presented by Gemma Nierga, the use of Ozempicmedication for diabetes 2, as an alternative to lose weight.

In addition to the increase in people using this method, 59 seconds will address homophobia within the church in which people recognized as Chelo García-Cortés and Nicaraguan content creator and missionary, Xiskya.

Just a month ago, Corredera claimed to be focused on her daughter and her professional future, after her divorce from Carlos de la Maza, with whom she was for eleven years. Furthermore, it made clear Which network would you like to work for?: The 1, who “is living a very sweet moment.”