







Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Rome – Genoa of Serie A, which takes place at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Rome – Genoa

Classification and statistics between Rome – Genoa

Roma comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



Bologna



while Genoa played their last Serie A match against



Parma



. He Rome currently occupies the position number 10 of Serie A with 25 points, while their rival,

Genoaoccupies the place 11 with 24 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Roma schedule, the Genoa schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.