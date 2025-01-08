It’s now official: Real Madrid started this Tuesday, three months ahead of schedule, the electoral process to elect president and Board of Directors for the next four years.

“The president, having heard the Board of Directors held today, and in accordance with article 38 section b of the Social Statutes of Real Madrid CF, has requested the Electoral Board to begin the procedure for calling elections to President and Board of Directors,” the club reported in a statement.

Florentino Pérez began his sixth term as president of the white club in April 2021, after being the only candidate to run for office. After convening its Board of Directors on January 2 for this Tuesday, in a meeting that began at 5:30 p.m. in Real Madrid City, it will advance the electoral process by three months.

Everything indicates that the leader will once again be the only candidate to the presidency, as has happened in his last four terms (2009, 2013, 2017 and 2021), in which he was re-elected without opposition after no candidate presented himself.