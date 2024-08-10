Carlos Sansores is one fight away from winning bronze and thus breaking the negative streak in the day for Mexican sport on the penultimate day of competition at Paris 2024.

The taekwondo athlete beat Uzbek Nikita Rafalovich 2-1 in the Repechage and will now face the world champion and top favourite, the representative of the Ivory Coast, Cheick Sallah Cisse on the Olympic tatami set up at the Grand Palais, whom he must defeat to climb onto the third place podium in the over 80 kilos category.

Sansores reached this stage for the medals thanks to the fact that the Iranian Arian Salimi reached the Final of the category and “dragged” him to the repechage.

Medals were expected in modern pentathlon and diving on Saturday, but national flag bearer Emiliano Hernández finished fourth, and platform specialist Randal Willars in fifth place.

The bronze medal match will be held at 12:49 p.m. (Central Mexico time).