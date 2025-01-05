The politician died this January 5 at his home in Athens at the age of 88.
Costas Simitis, former prime minister of Greece and leader of the socialist party, He has died at the age of 88. The politician died on the morning of this January 5 at his home.
His mandate, between 1996 and 2004, was marked…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Costas #Simitis #Prime #Minister #Greece #leader #socialist #party #dies
Leave a Reply