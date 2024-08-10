Lucasfilm, within the framework of Disney’s D23 presentation, shared the first trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crewtheir next big exclusive for Disney+. According to the schedule, it will premiere on this platform on December 3, 2024.

In addition to the trailer, he shared a few more details about its premise, production team and cast. The plot centers on a group of children lost in a galaxy far, far away.

In the making of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew It features Jon Watts, who directed Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man trilogy of films with Tom Holland, and Christopher Ford, his closest collaborator.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, from The Mandalorianare executive producers of the show. Actor Jude Law has a central role in this story set during the time of the New Republic, which is after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Fountain: Lucasfilm.

Several renowned directors will be in charge of the episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. These are the cases of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once and David Lowery of Green Knight.

The cast includes young actors and actresses Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. As can be seen in the first trailer, the series has high production values.

Law, in an interview prior to D23, commented that fans can expect many references to the saga’s past in Star Wars: Skeleton CrewThe preview that accompanies this note shows some elements that more than one fan will surely notice.

Source: Lucasfilm.

Another announcement at Disney’s event is that a Mando and Grogu movie will be released in 2026, and a fun Star Wars and LEGO miniseries is on the way to Disney+.

Apart Star Wars: Skeleton Crew We have more information about series in TierraGamer.