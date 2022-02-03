Friday, February 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Carlos Queiroz continues to reap victories: Egypt to the Africa Cup final

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz stopped being the helmsman of the tricolor after the 6-1 defeat against Ecuador.

Carlos Queiroz stopped being the helmsman of the tricolor after the 6-1 defeat against Ecuador.

The former coach of Colombia will not be able to be in the last game after being sent off in the semifinal.

Carlos Queirozthe coach born in Mozambique and nationalized Portuguese, certified this afternoon his passage to the Africa Cup final after Egypt, his team, beat Cameroon on penalties in the second semifinal key of the Africa Cup.

(You may be interested in: Video: this was the embarrassing expulsion of Carlos Queiroz in the Africa Cup).

The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes and the game had to be decided from the penalty spot.

Those of Queiroz had success in three of their collections, while Cameroon, the local team, had to see how the goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal he stopped two penalties and buried his illusion of reaching the final.

The former coach of the Colombian National Team will miss the final match after being sent off in this afternoon’s game.

Senegal will be your rival.

ADVANCE

See also  Lippi: "The Super Cup? Inter enchant, but Juve can do everything"
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Carlos #Queiroz #continues #reap #victories #Egypt #Africa #Cup #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Egypt second finalist: Cameroon beaten on penalties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.