Carlos Queiroz continues to reap victories: Egypt to the Africa Cup final

Carlos Queiroz stopped being the helmsman of the tricolor after the 6-1 defeat against Ecuador.
Carlos Queiroz stopped being the helmsman of the tricolor after the 6-1 defeat against Ecuador.
The former coach of Colombia will not be able to be in the last game after being sent off in the semifinal.
February 03, 2022, 04:49 PM
Carlos Queirozthe coach born in Mozambique and nationalized Portuguese, certified this afternoon his passage to the Africa Cup final after Egypt, his team, beat Cameroon on penalties in the second semifinal key of the Africa Cup.
(You may be interested in: Video: this was the embarrassing expulsion of Carlos Queiroz in the Africa Cup).
The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes and the game had to be decided from the penalty spot.
Those of Queiroz had success in three of their collections, while Cameroon, the local team, had to see how the goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal he stopped two penalties and buried his illusion of reaching the final.
The former coach of the Colombian National Team will miss the final match after being sent off in this afternoon’s game.
Senegal will be your rival.
ADVANCE
February 03, 2022, 04:49 PM
