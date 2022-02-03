After regular and extra time went without a goal, they decided the shots from the spot: two saves for the Egyptian goalkeeper Gabaski

Sadio Mané against Mohamed Salah. The two Liverpool arrows will compete on Sunday for the Africa Cup of Nations, opponents for a day in the final. After Senegal, Egypt also won its semifinal, overcoming the hosts of Cameroon on penalties. The Indomitable Lions play better in the first half, then the match continues more balanced without ever breaking free. Gabaski saves two penalties in the lottery and is carried in triumph by his teammates.

Study phase – On the horizon there are Mané and his companions from Senegal, so Toni Conceição seems to lead the hosts in a match studied to the smallest detail to defuse the Pharaohs. The most important occasion of the first half hour is undoubtedly the Indomitable Lions, ready to hurt a somewhat staid Egypt: it is Michael Ngadeu who stands tall and hits the intersection of the poles. Cameroon is, however, much more convinced and dangerous than its opponents, who often and (ill) willingly appear to be in trouble. Top scorer Vincent Aboubakar is a constant threat, Neapolitan André Zambo Anguissa appears to be a constant dynamo and Salah is temporarily dormant. See also Aston Villa - Man United: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups

The motion – After the break, Carlos Queiroz plays the Trézéguet card to shake up his Egypt and the set-up thus takes on a much more offensive appearance. A courageous but timely exit by André Onana defuses a Salah escape, while later Cameroon splinters another wood for a certainly more perky game, albeit contracted for the high stakes at stake. Nerves creak, Queiroz gets kicked out by the referee and extra time becomes inevitable.

Over 90 ‘ – With the leader of the Pharaohs removed before the overtime, the extra time underlines the shortness of breath of the two teams and the weight of each play of the second semifinal. Egypt devours a sensational opportunity in the 120th minute, then the merciless tip of the scales takes the form of penalty kicks.

The infallible Aboubakar opens (who, if not him), then Gabaski neutralizes Harold Moukoudi’s penalty and the same goalkeeper is repeated on James Lea Siliki. When Clinton N’Jie completes the disastrous host sequence by finishing wide from eleven meters, the Pharaohs are already celebrating. Cameroon outside. See also El-Sisi talks about Salah, his ideal, and "the most difficult moment in his life"

February 3, 2022 (change February 3, 2022 | 23:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Egypt #finalist #Cameroon #beaten #penalties