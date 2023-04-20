The coronation of King Carlos III on May 6th promises to be one of the biggest events in recent years in regards to the British royal family.

(In addition: Coronation of King Carlos III: invitations, absentees and unknowns of the event)

In this event, wrapped in strict protocol and luxuries that includes carriages, jewels, invitations decorated to the last detail, sacred relics and hundreds of famous and influential guests, It is not surprising that not all those interested can attend; so the British monarch has decided to organize a parallel party so that even more people can celebrate the magnanimous coronation.

A party for those who won’t go to the party

Although the coronation of King Carlos III will not be as scrupulous as that of his mother in 1953, what is certain is that an event of this magnitude will always have a certain exclusivity.



(Also: Camilla Parker and her impressive addiction of more than 30 years: seek help)

This added to that the british monarch wants to organize a more minimalist event, with fewer expenses, fewer guests and much shorter, it means that not all members of the royal family will attend, nor all those interested in attending.

King Carlos III with the queen consort Camilla.

This is why Carlos III and Queen Camila, will receive on May 5 -one day before the main event- at the Buckingham Palace reception for all those who will not be able to attend the king’s coronation the following day.

The coronation of Carlos III, who assumed the throne when his mother, Elizabeth II, died on September 8, will bring together representatives of numerous countries, including the kings of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia, in London.

(Read: Emojis, carriages and mass: this will be the coronation of King Carlos III)

As part of the British Royal Family, the presence of Enriquethe youngest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana, that he will attend without his wifeMeghan, and their children, who will stay in the United States.

This will be the event

Following a church service beginning at 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on May 6, the sovereign and queen Camila will lead a procession through the center of the city, accompanied by more than 6,000 members of the UK and Commonwealth Armed Forces, who will also escort them on arrival at the temple.

(More news: The childhood trauma that Carlos III suffered for years and that Camila solved)

With less than a month to go, we’ve announced some new ceremonial details about the #Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort. Take a look at our thread to find out more👇 🧵 [1/6] — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2023

During the ceremony, the Coronation Orchestra, an ensemble made up of musicians from eight orchestras from the United Kingdom and Canada, as well as various British choirs, They will perform twelve compositions personally commissioned by the monarch, passionate about classical music.

The next day, May 7, there will be a concert pop festival open to the public at Windsor Castle -about 40 kilometers from the capital-, in which artists such as Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will participate.

(We recommend: King Charles III evicted Prince Harry from his only home in the United Kingdom)

On Monday May 8, several non-profit associations will organize, in collaboration with the monarchy, The Big Help Out, a day dedicated to promoting volunteerism among citizens, in honor of the sponsorships that the then Prince Charles carried out when he was heir.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE