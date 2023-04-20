In the course of the last few hours, news has arrived regarding Achille Costacurta that has rocked the world of the web. The son of Martina Colombari and Billy would have gotten into trouble after beating up a policeman. In light of this, the boy would also have received a complaint. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

As a result of his participation in Beijing Express together with the mother Martina Colombari, Achille Costacurta has returned to the city of Milan. As soon as he took over his daily life, the boy would have become the protagonist of a sensational gesture against a local police officer. The episode in question would have occurred on Tuesday 18 April 2023 when the boy allegedly hit a traffic warden who then denounced him for resistance and official public violence.

According to reconstruction of the facts and according to what numerous newspapers claim, on Tuesday 18 April 2023 around 11.00 pm, the son of Billy and Martina Colombari would have called a Taxi in the Tortona area in Milan after spending an evening around the Fuorisalone. At a certain point, inside the car, the person concerned would have started hiring aggressive attitudes and screaming meaningless phrases damaging the vehicle.

In light of this, the taxi driver he was forced to call an urban policeman who arrived on site promptly. However, once he got out of the taxi, Achilles would have pulled a fist in the man’s face. Needless to say, the local police officer didn’t think twice about reporting the boy with theaccuse of resistance and violence against public officials.

Meanwhile, the responsible of the affair he would have gone to the central office of arrests and detentions of the local police in Milan. The next day, the Father Billy who would bring his son back to home.