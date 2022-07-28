Carlos Galdos He has been characterized by being crude and burlesque with his comments when he gives appreciations or opinions about characters in the show; however, this time it was shown in a different countenance.

The Panamericana TV host turned to his social networks to make a mea culpa about some unwise and sexist comments he made in one of his shows several years ago about Gisela Valcárcel, Paolo Guerrero and Magaly Medina. That time, the ‘Señito’ was the one who got the worst part.

The presenter began by saying that a video of one of his shows from 2009, 13 years ago, has gone viral on the TikTok platform, where he has “some hyper-unpleasant statements towards a series of characters; among them, Gisela Valcárcel”.

Carlos Galdós regrets offensive comments to Gisela Valcárcel

The TV figure claimed to feel sorry for the words he expressed at that time, for which he expressed his most sincere apologies to Ethel Pozo’s mother. “ I’ve honestly been embarrassed. That’s not my (kind of) mood today. That’s not a form of humor besides ”, he indicated.

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Galdós recounts that he was rejected because he was poor: “He told me ‘I don’t want to be with someone from Lince'”

“I apologize and I wanted to tell you this, place it in time and space. I’m tagging Gisela and her work teamwhich are fundamentally the people involved in this”, he explained.

Carlos Galdós reflects on the embarrassing episode

Likewise, Carlos Galdós specified that viewing this video 13 years after its broadcast helped him realize that he could evolve as a person.

“That’s what the archive is for, too, to look at and understand over time that there are things that should never have been done and can’t be done again,” said Galdós.

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Galdós reveals that his father always denied it: “It didn’t exist for him. He did everything necessary ”

Carlos Galdós tells of love disappointment in an interview with Christopher Gianotti. Photo: SoyGianotti/YouTube

The time Galdós was rejected for being low-income

The presenter Carlos Galdós granted an interview to Christopher Gianotti for his YouTube channel. There, the showman recounted the time a woman rejected him because of his socio-economic status.

“The girl told me ‘hue***, you’re very poor, I laugh at you, but you’re poor and I don’t want to be with a hue*** who lives in Lince’. She told me ‘never, what am I going to be with someone from Lince’, “said the host of” Because today is Saturday with Andrés “.