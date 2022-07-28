Were Sentenced former Minneapolis Police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who violated civil rights of African-American citizen George Floyd.

They received the csentenced to three years in prison and three and a half yearsrespectively, while their former teammate Thomas Lane He was sentenced at the end of July of last year to two years and a half.

By deprivation of constitutional right a ‘be free from indifference deliberate act of a policeman towards his serious medical needs’in custody in need of care.

Floyd was arrested outside an establishmentaccused of having used a counterfeit bill to pay for a pack of cigarettes. he was handcuffed and subdued on the ground on his chest.

A element of the police, nailed his knee on the victim’s neck for nine minutes, who, despite notices of not being able to breathe, did not stop and led to his death, video that caused a stir worldwide.

responsible that got more than 20 in prison, while the companions received short sentencesdespite the fact that the prosecutors asked for justice with more duration.

