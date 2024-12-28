The new coach of Valencia, Carlos Corberanexpressed this Saturday his love for Valencia and assured, in his official presentation as the club’s new coach, that he is going to give “his skin” in this new challenge and that he is “convinced” that “the players can perform at a better level.” .

“In this short period of time what I have done is a diagnosis and my goal is going to be to achieve the highest level that I know they have. I am excited and eager to start, there is a performance and a team that can give more of itself“, he assured in the press room of the Mestalla stadium.

The coach of Cheste (Valencia), who arrives at Valencia after paying a termination clause that exceeds two million euros, from West Bromwich Albion and with a contract until 2027, expressed that he is coming to work with the players who are , although he also acknowledged that the club is working in the transfer market.

Corberán refused to affirm that he faces the biggest challenge of his career because he assured that since he has been a coach “each challenge has always been the most important and it must be faced in that way.” “Since the beginning I have experienced difficult, exciting challenges and I am going to give my best,” he stated.

“I have the sincere and deep desire to recover people’s enthusiasm. In my maternal grandparents’ house, next to the stove, The Valencia shield was on the wall. I am Valencian, it is an inherited feeling and when you have the possibility of coming, you have to do it. I have the hope of reversing what is not being achieved,” he said.

Corberán stressed that, starting this Sunday, “the objective is to improve the team’s performance” and, when asked if he signs to be the seventeenth at the end of the season, he answered that “I hope to position Valencia in the place that the club deserves.”

Regarding his style of play, the Valencian coach analyzed that in defense they must seek the balance between being aggressive and solid, while in attack and with the ball, they must seek the balance between control and progression.

On the other hand, Corberán said that he has not spoken with the largest shareholder, Peter Lim, but yes with President Layhoon Chan and with the sports director Miguel Ángel Corona. Nor has he spoken with Rubén Baraja or any player on the squad. “Tomorrow (this Sunday), will be the day we start to live together,” he noted.





“I have no direct relationship with Rubén BarajaYes, indirect, but I am going to work to take advantage of how much good he has done at Valencia. It is important to build on the previous foundations and improve them. “I’m going to take advantage of things well done, even though what we do sometimes doesn’t have results,” he expressed.

Finally, the Valencian coach did not explain if there is a clause in his contract if Valencia drops to the Second Division: “I have signed for two and a half years with the conviction of achieving the goal we have now. I do not consider any other option.” Present at the presentation were, among others, the corporate director Javier Solís and Miguel Ángel Corona.