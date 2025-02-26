José María Almoguerason of Carmen Borrego and grandson of María Teresa Camposhe recalled What was the relationship with your grandmotherin addition to reflecting on whether or not she would be proud about her passage through GH Dúo.

“I think I would be proud because I have shown myself as I am,” I said, first. “He always said that I was the man of his lifeand she knew what it was for me, “he got excited.

In addition, it also meant what would have happened if I was still alive: “It would have been my best defenderalthough too The most critical With me. “The contestant recalled that the presenter was” the most ironic person “he had met.” He always joked, “he added.

“I think I would be very proud,” he repeated. “I have very good memories with her, and I’m glad I enjoyed her until the last moment“he said, containing the emotion. The one who could not contain it was the same was Carmen Borrego on set.

The collaborator agreed with her son: “Yes she would be very proud and she said she was the man of her life, because she was the first grandson and the only man.” Carmen explained that María Teresa instilled “many values ​​and a lot of education to his three grandchildren. ”