Carlos Carlin lived this Wednesday, January 3, 2023 the departure of his mother. Through a message on Instagram, the actor mourned the death of his parent, who for years accompanied him in his professional growth. The interpreter, known for her role as Tony in “Pataclaun”, said goodbye to her with a heartfelt message and attached some photographs with her, in which they are smiling. In his text, he tagged some people, who would be part of his family circle.

“Thank you, mommy, for being strong until the end. I love you always ”, wrote the artist in the description of the post. His followers sent him strength, along with words of encouragement.

“Strength Carlos, she will always be with you”, “A big hug Carlos and my prayers for your rest. She will never leave. She’s still with you. You know” and “I’m so sorry, strength right now” wrote their fans.

Carlos Carlín regrets the departure of his mother. Photo: capture/Instagram

Famous celebrities offer their condolences

Local show business personalities were not oblivious to the news and sent their condolences to Carlos Carlinwho is mourning the death of her mother.

“A huge hug,” wrote Renzo Schuller. “A very big hug my dear essences, for you and all your beautiful family,” added Bruno Ascenzo.

Magdyel Ugáz, Natalie Vértiz, Melania Urbina, Adrián Bello, among other famous Peruvians, left messages for their co-worker.