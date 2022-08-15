Carlos Cáceda has become the hero of Melgar and the peruvian football After saving three penalties in a row inter brazil for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana 2022. The Blanquirroja goalkeeper was not only chosen as the player of the match by the Conmebolbut was also congratulated by his wife, Francesa Carranza, who revealed the details of the bet they made before the match.

During an interview, Francesca Carranza was emotional for the recent achievement that her husband and Melgar de Arequipa achieved after qualifying for the semifinals of an international tournament and for the family present they are going through.

“We are happy, we just turned 10 in May. I love him more than the first day, I value him, respect him and we admire each other. I’m happy. Now, the agreement we made before the game was that if he covered up two penalties, I would get pregnant, “he revealed in a conversation with the program” On everyone’s lips.

Who is Francesca Carranza and what does she do?

Francesca Carranza She is the wife of Carlos Cáceda. Fruit of her love they have two children. Likewise, she is the daughter of former soccer player and idol of Universitario de Deportes, José Luis ‘El Puma’ Carranza Vivanco.

In May 2012, Francesca Carranza and Carlos Cáceda said yes. Photo: Instagram Francesca Carranza

In her social networks, the eldest of the Carranza sisters has more than 26,000 followers and in her biography she indicates that she has graduated in International Business.

In addition, Francesca is very active on social networks and always shows affection to her loved ones. For example, last January 8, she had words of gratitude with her father for her birthday.

“Happy birthday to the man who taught me that the best thing we have is what we carry inside, that loyalty and word have to be unbreakable. And that humility is synonymous with his name. I love you, I admire you and I thank you for being who you are. Happy birthday again, love of my life, because you will always be the man I swoon over! I love you, dad, you are the greatest!”, reads the meaning of the message that Francesca dedicated to “el Puma”.

Wife of Carlos Cáceda celebrates Melgar’s feat in Brazil

The wife of Carlos Caceda was a guest during the broadcast of “On everyone’s lips”. Francesca Carranza reacted to the historic game of Melgar against International in Brazil. “We break streak, very few times we have eliminated Brazilian teams”, he commented. The daughter of ‘Puma’ Carranza expressed her emotion for the unexpected achievement of the Peruvian team. “I am very happy and proud for everyone,” she said.

