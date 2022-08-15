Private Division announced that he was working on a new game de Middle-earth in collaboration with Weta Workshopthe team behind the CG effects for the Lord of the Rings movie saga.

So this is the Weta Workshop project revealed last November: a tie-in set in the narrative universe of La Terra di Mezzo, perhaps in the context of a passing of the baton between Warner Bros. and 2K Games?

For the moment it is not clear how exactly things are: everything we know is contained in a post that the publisher has published on its official website, and in which it is revealed that theexit of the game will take place during thefiscal year 2024which runs from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Weta Workshop to produce a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe,” said Michel Worosz, chief strategy officer at Take-Two Interactive and head of Private Division.

“The intellectual property of The Lord of the Rings is the source of so many fantastic stories, and no one is more qualified than Weta Workshop to create a new, memorable game experience set in Middle-earth.”

“It is a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, particularly as it will be very different than what fans have experienced in the past,” said Amie Wolken, head of interactive at Weta Workshop.

“We ourselves are fans of this work and we are thrilled to think that players will be able to explore Middle-earth in a completely new way, thus introducing new enthusiasts to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”

The game is located in the early stages of development and it doesn’t have an official release date yet, but Private Division expects to release it in fiscal year 2024, as mentioned.