FFrance’s former presidential wife and singer Carla Bruni has made public that she had breast cancer in the past. In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Bruni held a sign that read, “Four years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

She underwent surgery, radiation and hormone therapy. “But I was lucky: my cancer was not yet aggressive,” reported the 55-year-old wife of former conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

In the video, Bruni described having a mammogram on the same date every year. “If I hadn’t done this every year, I wouldn’t have a left breast today.” She urged: “Do your mammogram every year!”

Bruni said he hesitated for a long time to talk about the cancer. With the post, which was written in French, English and Italian, she did not want to reveal any details about her health, but rather to send a message.