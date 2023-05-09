Mexico.- Currently, Carin León is one of the most prominent exponents of the regional Mexican genre, who thanks to her popularity will perform at the National Auditorium.

Despite the fact that many consider that the popularity of the Sonoran singer is due to the cover he made of ‘You‘, which she recorded with Grupo Firme a few years ago, the truth is that Carin was part of another great project.

Some time ago, the theme ‘through the glass‘ was one of the most popular thanks to the interpretation of Los Sebastianes Bandthe truth is that the first group to record the song was ‘Start it up‘.

Precisely Carin León was part of this group, since he was working for a long time in it before obtaining the fame he has at this time.

Unfortunately, seven years after it was created, ‘Arranke’ dissolved, which is why the interpreter of ‘Llorar y Llorar’ decided to launch into the industry as a soloist, and although it was not an easy task, he managed to become one of the favorites.

The band was formed in 2010 in the State of Sonoraand they used to focus on norteño, banda music, sierreño, ranchero and various corridos.

According to statements by the 33-year-old singer, months before Grupo Arranke separated, he already felt fed up that the company they worked with did not allow them to get too involved.

It should be noted that the recording of ‘Through the glass’ by Grupo Arranke managed to become viral on some platforms, something that generated conflicts with the authors of the theme, but since then the theme has only continued to be a success.