Mexico. “I think it’s promotion…”, says the model Lizbeth Rodríguez, Former host of ‘Exposing Infidels’, regarding the video that has been leaked and in which Karely Ruiz and Santa Fe Klan appear and can be seen on OnlyFans.

In addition, Lizbeth believes that she does not believe that there is true love between Karely and the Santa Fe Klan, as many of her fans suppose and they broadcast it on suggestive images that circulate on their social networks.

Lizbeth offers an interview to Infobae México and you express that what Karely and the Santa Fe Klan do now in their work together is merely promotion, “an approach to the fans and in the end it also helps you. It’s nice and fun for those who like to feel admired , appreciated without prejudice”, emphasizes the beautiful youtuber originally from Tijuana, Baja California.

Karely Ruiz and Santa Fe Klan. Instagram photo

Karely Ruiz and Santa Fe Klan They have become the couple of the moment, Well, days ago they released several photographs in which they appear together and are quite sexy and provocative; With them they caused controversy in their social networks.

In addition, Lizbeth Rodríguez makes it clear that she does not believe that Karely is “as innocent as she may appear”, less in the Santa Fe Klan: “whatever can be billed, so I think it is promotion.”

Lizbeth Rodriguez. Instagram photo

