Caracas, Venezuela.- The Mexican National Team rallied the Dominican Republic squad to open the 2023 Caribbean Series with a victory of five runs to four, after trailing by three scores at the La Rinconada stadium in the Venezuelan capital .

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more