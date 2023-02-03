In a letter to President Joe Biden, 29 Democratic and Republican senators said the Scandinavian countries were making “full and good faith efforts” to meet Turkey’s NATO membership requirements, although Ankara says Sweden needs to do more.

“Once Turkey ratifies protocols to join NATO, Congress could consider selling the F-16 fighter jets. Failure to do so will raise questions about this pending sale,” the senators wrote in the letter.

Aircraft in return for the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO