Car wash worker hit and killed in New York

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
In the early hours of Sunday a man dies in a car accident
Twitter: @DariusRadzius
In the early hours of Sunday a man died in a car accident
Another person was injured in the incident and those responsible fled.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A 55-year-old man was going about their daily activities in a car wash located in the Bronx, around 5:30 a.m. on February 19. While another person was in charge of taking a Toyota RAV4 to the platform, the victim was slowly cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
Who wore a reflective blue jacket, within secondswas hit by a black car that was going at high speed. In it, there were two women who, realizing the events, got out of the car and walked away from the Webster Avenue car wash.
Those affected were transferred to different hospitals. The man who was taking the car out of the car wash was taken to the St. Barnas Health Center with minor injuries and the person who was trapped between the two cars after the crash was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he was declared dead within minutes of his admission. .
On the other hand, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States, says that since the pandemic the numbers of accidents and deaths in car accidents have had a significant increase.
Thus, 2021 has reached the highest numbers with 42,915 deaths on roads and highways; 7,342 dead pedestrians; and a total of 985 victims on bicycles.
(Also read: Shocking photos of an accident on Calle 13: hypothesis of a spectacular triple crash)
Jimena Delgado Diaz
School of journalism of El Tiempo
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Car #wash #worker #hit #killed #York
Leave a Reply