Car wash worker hit and killed in New York

A 55-year-old man was going about their daily activities in a car wash located in the Bronx, around 5:30 a.m. on February 19. While another person was in charge of taking a Toyota RAV4 to the platform, the victim was slowly cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.

Who wore a reflective blue jacket, within secondswas hit by a black car that was going at high speed. In it, there were two women who, realizing the events, got out of the car and walked away from the Webster Avenue car wash.

Those affected were transferred to different hospitals. The man who was taking the car out of the car wash was taken to the St. Barnas Health Center with minor injuries and the person who was trapped between the two cars after the crash was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he was declared dead within minutes of his admission. .

On the other hand, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States, says that since the pandemic the numbers of accidents and deaths in car accidents have had a significant increase.

Thus, 2021 has reached the highest numbers with 42,915 deaths on roads and highways; 7,342 dead pedestrians; and a total of 985 victims on bicycles.

Jimena Delgado Diaz

School of journalism of El Tiempo