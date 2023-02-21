Neymar: PSG confirms the injury and the alarms sound

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Neymar gets hurt with PSG.
It is a doubt for the Champions League.
The brazilian attacker neymar suffers a sprained ankle with ligament injuries, as announced this Tuesday andI Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), after the new medical tests carried out during this day.
The club indicated in a statement that at the beginning of next week it will report back on the player’s evolution, without indicating the time of loss.
With this, PSG does not rule out for the moment that Neymar may be available for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich, which will be played in the German city on March 8 (0-1 for the Germans in the Going).
Liquidated?
Neymar suffered a spectacular sprain in his right ankle (an area in which he has suffered repeated injuries in recent years) during last Sunday’s league match against Lille and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher between obvious gestures of pain.
The newspaper Le Parisien reported on Monday that the Brazilian star suffered a partial torn ligament, an extreme that PSG’s information on “ligament injuries” could point to, although without fully confirming it.
According to this medium, the diagnosis would mean a loss of between three and four weeks, so it would be very difficult for Neymar to recover in time to play against Bayern.
On the other hand, the same PSG statement indicated that the Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes, who was also slightly injured in the match against Lille, has only a touch on one knee and will return to training during the course of this week.
EFE
