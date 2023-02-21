Neymar: PSG confirms the injury and the alarms sound

The brazilian attacker neymar suffers a sprained ankle with ligament injuries, as announced this Tuesday andI Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), after the new medical tests carried out during this day.

The club indicated in a statement that at the beginning of next week it will report back on the player’s evolution, without indicating the time of loss.

(iqué and Clara Chía, kicked out of the restaurant: the owner, Shakira fan, video)

(Nairo Quintana: another team denies the Colombian a contract option)

With this, PSG does not rule out for the moment that Neymar may be available for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich, which will be played in the German city on March 8 (0-1 for the Germans in the Going).

Liquidated?

Neymar suffered a spectacular sprain in his right ankle (an area in which he has suffered repeated injuries in recent years) during last Sunday’s league match against Lille and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher between obvious gestures of pain.

The newspaper Le Parisien reported on Monday that the Brazilian star suffered a partial torn ligament, an extreme that PSG’s information on “ligament injuries” could point to, although without fully confirming it.

According to this medium, the diagnosis would mean a loss of between three and four weeks, so it would be very difficult for Neymar to recover in time to play against Bayern.

Photo: Screenshots ESPN

On the other hand, the same PSG statement indicated that the Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes, who was also slightly injured in the match against Lille, has only a touch on one knee and will return to training during the course of this week.

(Dani Alves: reveal two videos that can save him: ‘He was not in the bathroom’)

EFE