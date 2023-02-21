Wednesday, February 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Neymar: PSG confirms the injury and the alarms sound

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Neymar: PSG confirms the injury and the alarms sound


close

neymar

Neymar gets hurt with PSG.

Neymar gets hurt with PSG.

It is a doubt for the Champions League.

The brazilian attacker neymar suffers a sprained ankle with ligament injuries, as announced this Tuesday andI Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), after the new medical tests carried out during this day.

The club indicated in a statement that at the beginning of next week it will report back on the player’s evolution, without indicating the time of loss.

(iqué and Clara Chía, kicked out of the restaurant: the owner, Shakira fan, video)
(Nairo Quintana: another team denies the Colombian a contract option)

See also  OFFICIAL, Gary Cahill is retiring from football

With this, PSG does not rule out for the moment that Neymar may be available for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich, which will be played in the German city on March 8 (0-1 for the Germans in the Going).

Liquidated?

Neymar suffered a spectacular sprain in his right ankle (an area in which he has suffered repeated injuries in recent years) during last Sunday’s league match against Lille and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher between obvious gestures of pain.

The newspaper Le Parisien reported on Monday that the Brazilian star suffered a partial torn ligament, an extreme that PSG’s information on “ligament injuries” could point to, although without fully confirming it.

According to this medium, the diagnosis would mean a loss of between three and four weeks, so it would be very difficult for Neymar to recover in time to play against Bayern.

Photo:

Screenshots ESPN

On the other hand, the same PSG statement indicated that the Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes, who was also slightly injured in the match against Lille, has only a touch on one knee and will return to training during the course of this week.

See also  F1 | Binotto: "The teams must collaborate with the referees"

(Dani Alves: reveal two videos that can save him: ‘He was not in the bathroom’)

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Neymar #PSG #confirms #injury #alarms #sound

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UAE calls on Pyongyang to respect international law

UAE calls on Pyongyang to respect international law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result