The French, Italian and Spanish markets registered double-digit increases compared to the fall of Germany, the largest market on the continent. Car prices rise below 1%, the lowest figure in the last six years
Thursday, January 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m.
New car sales in Europe increased by 13.9% in 2023, driven by hybrid and, in particular, electric vehicles (37%), which set a new record, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).
In December, car deliveries, without…
