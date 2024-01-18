Quartararo, a 2023 to forget

Fabio Quartararo he had heard the first alarm bells ringing about the competitiveness of his Yamaha M1 already in mid-2022, when he had suffered the unstoppable comeback of Ducati and 'Pecco' Bagnaia, who took away a world championship that seemed to be firmly in his hands.

And last season was even more disappointing, with the French champion unable to fight for victory all year. Tenth place in the drivers' standings was the direct consequence of only three podiums achieved on Sunday. One detail makes his 2023 even more disastrous: in the Sprint races he missed the points 14 times out of 19 events.

What to expect for 2024?

It is no mystery that the upcoming season will be fundamental for the future of Fabio Quartararo, who has been linked to Yamaha for a long time contract which will end at the end of the year. The Frenchman has already made it clear that he wants to see clear improvements and that another subdued season could push him to look elsewhere.

In an interview granted to the Swiss site Speedweek to Simon Patterson, Quartararo set expectations for 2024: “At the moment we are in the top 10, but I am a winner and my goal is to become world champion. But realistically if we fought for the top 3 or 4 positions in the world championship, it would be great. And we hope we can do it. It will be difficult with 8 Ducatis on the track, but we are improving“, concluded the transalpine.