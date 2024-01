Operation by the Israel Defense Forces, this Thursday (18), at the main Hamas military headquarters in Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold in the south of the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/IDF

The Israeli Army reported this Thursday (18) that it attacked and destroyed Hamas' main military headquarters in Khan Younis, the group's stronghold in the south of the Gaza Strip, where fighting has been taking place since the beginning of December.

“Soldiers from the Givati ​​brigade carried out a targeted attack on the barracks, which belongs to the South Battalion of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade, and the offices of the battalion commander and other senior officials,” the IDF said in a military statement.

Soldiers located “numerous weapons” and intelligence documents, including dozens of hand grenades, AK-47 rifles, ammunition, excavation equipment, launchers, RPG missiles, explosives and combat management documents, according to the release. “The battalion complex included a training area for open and urban warfare, along with operational offices used by Hamas terrorists from the Khan Younis Brigade,” it added.

The Army expanded its offensive to the south of the Gaza Strip on December 1, after the breaking of the only truce reached until then, and immediately reached the northern outskirts of the city of Khan Younis.

Now, the Army's Givati ​​brigade fighting in Khan Younis has managed to reach the southernmost part of the city, where soldiers eliminated “dozens of terrorists in hand-to-hand combat, with the help of tanks and air support.”

More than 190 Israeli soldiers have fallen in combat since the start of their ground offensive in late October inside the enclave.