In the first four months it lost over half a million new cars compared to the previous year. The decline is more marked in the European Union

Alessandro Conti





alpha_conti – Milan

The new car market remains ailing in Europe. This is certified by the monthly data of Acea, the continental association of manufacturers. Considering the geographical area that includes the European Union, United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland (EFTA countries), in April 2022 the decrease recorded, compared to the same month of 2021, was 20.2%, while in the first four months of year the decrease was 13%. In absolute terms, this means that 830,447 cars were sold last month compared to 1,040,027 the previous year. From January to April there were 3,583,587 new number plates compared to 4,120,715 in the corresponding period of 2021, or more than half a million fewer cars. Remaining only in the 26 countries of the European Union (Malta has not communicated the data) in April 684,506 pieces were sold (-20.6%) while in the first four months of 2022 registrations stopped at 2,930,366 (- 14.4%).

down the major markets – As always, the differences between country and country are strong, but a figure relating to the four-month period is enough. Out of 29 national markets taken into consideration, only eight have a positive sign and none of these is one of the main markets for volumes. Between January and April, Germany suffered a 9% drop for a total of 806,218 registrations. The French market decreased by 18.6% (474,084 cars). Italy loses 26.5% (435,647 registrations). Spain is down 11.8% (233.509). The United Kingdom contains losses in the order of 5.4% (536,727). Among the markets with the plus sign, growth in Iceland is decidedly exuberant, + 58.8%, for a volume which however is 4,554 vehicles registered. On the other hand, the Norwegian market continues to slow down, which in the first third of the year sells 15% of registrations with 42,067 new cars on the road.

As for the auto groups, always taking into consideration the geographical area between the European Union, EFTA and the United Kingdom, some positions change. Always leading the Volkswagen group with 855,494 registrations down by 18.1%. Second Stellantis with a volume of 679,660 pieces, a decrease of 24.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Third is the Hyundai group which scores 358,197 new number plates and a growth of 19.2% which makes it third place in terms of number of cars sold. Compared to the previous month's survey, Renault fell to fourth position, yielding 9% of registrations and settling at 312,821. Fifth place for BMW, 265,019 cars, -12.7%. Toyota (256,985, -1.3%), Mercedes (214,016, -14%), Ford (173,292, -16.2%) follow.