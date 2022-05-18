It will cheer you up to hear that despite the proliferation of SUVs, it is still the 3 Series that is BMW’s best seller. The 3 Series is the core of the brand, according to the brand and in the 45 years that the car has been in showrooms, more than 16 million units have already been sold. The BMW 3-series facelift is therefore the most important news from BMW this year – and the renewed BMW 3-series Touring is right there with it.

At first glance, the changes of the BMW 3-series facelift are difficult to point out, but you can immediately see that there is something different. We’ll help you: the lamps are slimmer and have inverted ‘L’ signatures. The 3 Series now looks a bit suspicious. The lower grille increases in size and the ‘adapted contours and new double bars give the BMW kidney grille an even more powerful look’. Do you understand?

Inside, the BMW 3-series facelift gets a curved display, consisting of a 12.3-inch screen behind the wheel and a 14.9-inch control display. These have one glass plate so they look like one display. The central vents are slimmer, there are more touch-sensitive surfaces and all Drietjes get parking sensors, Live Cockpit Plus and an auto-dimming rearview mirror as standard.

Motorcycles BMW 3-series facelift

The power of the 3-series ranges from 150 to a maximum of 374 hp. The most powerful is the M340i with a 3.0-liter six-in-line. This is a mild hybrid and it always comes with four-wheel drive. Then there are the 318i, 320i and 330i, with the latter two optionally available with four-wheel drive. Then there are the 320e and 330e, the plug-in hybrids of the bunch.

For enthusiasts there are even some diesels. The diesel offer is very similar to the petrol offer, minus the plug-in hybrids. So you have a 318d, 320d, 330d and even the M340d. All versions of the BMW 3-series facelift, so petrol and diesel, have an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The prices of the renewed 3-series will follow later. The facelift of the M3 will also follow later.