Captured Ukrainian military said that Kyiv sends fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be slaughtered

Captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) said that Kyiv “sends them to slaughter”, reports Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

As the Ukrainian military clarified, they were taken directly from their homes after mobilization and sent to the front line. As one of the prisoners clarified, few weapons were given. “There was an old machine gun, 1982, I had four horns of cartridges, they gave me one grenade,” he said. As the military pointed out, there was a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), which constantly broke down.

He admitted that when the Russian military appeared, their detachment did not resist – they immediately laid down their arms and raised their hands. They urged Ukrainians not to go to the front and avoid mobilization by any means.

Earlier, a Russian serviceman with the call sign Saturn said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction were actually throwing infantry to the slaughter. He noted that the enemy command orders the fighters to storm the Russian positions without the support of equipment.