Deportivo Cali lived a difficult week, with the resignation of Santander coach Jorge Luis Pinto, last July 8.

Pinto submitted his resignation in protest against the decision of the directors to hire, against his will, striker Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval, who had been fired from Junior for indiscipline.

In a week of many meetings and deliberations, the club’s managers were torn between two names: one, David González, goalkeeper of the club in the star of 2015, and coach of DIM last year, when it reached the final of the League, which it lost against Pereira.

The other was José ‘Cheché’ Hernández, who was champion in 1998 as a coach and led the club to the Copa Libertadores final the following year.

Ultimately, the appointment turned out to be quite a surprise. This Friday, on their social networks, Deportivo Cali announced the return of Jaime de la Pava to assume command of the professional team.

De la Pava, 56, has already had two stages at the helm of the club. He was there in 2005, when he handed over the team to Pedro Sarmiento, who was later champion, and then returned in 2010, the year in which he won the Colombia Cup, defeating Itagüí Ditaires (now Águilas Doradas) in the final.

De la Pava will have the challenge of keeping Cali from relegation and scoring points to prevent the club from having problems with permanence in 2024, when the last green title campaign is erased, in 2021-II.

