The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue, despite what happened on Friday afternoon, with a missile that hit an Aramco factory just 20 km from the Jeddah circuit. Several meetings were staged in the Arab evening, which saw the leaders of Formula 1 and the Federation, Saudi government officials, organizers, but also team principals and drivers as protagonists. The most delicate moment was the drivers’ meeting, which lasted for over four hours and saw the participation of all the figures involved, with the aim of explaining the situation and the possible risks of further unpleasant events to the 20 protagonists of the world championship. The topics of the discussion were obviously not made public and for the official press releases it was necessary to wait until Saturday morning, with Formula 1, FIA and the drivers’ association motivating the choice of continue with the elevation of the safety cord around the event to the highest levels.

In the meantime, rumors had leaked according to which the riders were invited to race, under penalty not specified “difficulties in leaving the country“. These reconstructions found no basis inside the paddock of Jeddah. According to what was collected by the editorial staff of FormulaPassion.it, there would not be nothing true regarding alleged threats or pressure suffered by the pilots in the decision to go ahead on the weekend of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.