Scientists have noted that a key brain structure appears to undergo an unusual growth spurt between six and 12 months of age, which would seem to point to a possible cause of autism in children.

The study, reported inAmerican Journal of Psychiatrynotes what could be a cause of the onset of autism in children.

For research on the triggering factor of autism in children, scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have scanned the brains of over 400 children.

Of the 400 children analyzed, there were 58 who were more likely to develop autism due to having an older sibling with this condition – he was later diagnosed with autism – 212 children were more likely to have autism but who later, 109 controls and 29 children with fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems including learning difficulties and cognitive impairment, did not develop the disease.

The study details the development of autism in children

Scientists during this research on the onset of autism in children, found that the amygdala underwent an unusual growth spurt in children between 6 and 12 months of age, with this enlargement then continue until the child reaches the age of twoan age at which behaviors associated with autism may begin to be seen.

The amygdala is a cluster of almond-shaped cells that are buried in the middle of the brain and are associated with the processing of social behavior, fear and emotional responses. Researchers have previously known that the amygdala is unusually large in children with autism, but this is the first study to highlight how and when such magnification occurs.

“We also found that the overgrowth rate of the amygdala in the first year is related to the child’s social deficits at the age of two. The faster the amygdala grew in childhood, the more social difficulties the child exhibited when he was diagnosed with autism a year later. “

he wrote in a note Mark Shen, first author of the study and assistant professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at UNC Chapel Hill and faculty of the Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities.

The question remains: What causes amygdala to swell and develop autism in children? Researchers believe that their work cannot yet answer this questionbut some of their other research may provide some clues.

One of their previous studies found that children who develop autism have problems with visual stimuli in their surroundings, and they suspect that early problems with processing visual and sensory information can put a strain on the amygdala. forcing her to grow too much.

For now, the researchers hope their latest findings can help people reach a diagnosis of autism sooner than it is now, and potentially offer new ways to manage the condition.

“Our research suggests that an optimal time to initiate interventions and support children who are most likely to develop autism may be during the first year of life. The goal of a presymptomatic intervention could be to improve visual and sensory processing in children before social symptoms even appear “

he concluded Joseph Piven, senior author of the study and professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!