On Monday, the 17th, the city of São Paulo released the so-called “vaccine xepa” for children aged 5 to 11 years without comorbidity or disability. The measure opens up the possibility of immunization against covid-19 of groups that are in the immunization “queue” and thus avoid waste.

To organize the childhood vaccine xepa, each health unit should set up a waiting list with children aged 5 to 11 years without comorbidities or disabilities. According to the city hall, children who live or study in the region of the unit can be included.

To register, parents or guardians must go to a health unit that meets the above criteria and present documentation with address and telephone number for convening. If there are remaining doses, the posts will contact you. The vaccine is applied in all Basic Health Units (UBSs) and AMAs/Integrated UBSs outpatient medical care.

Currently, the xepa process is done with an additional dose in adults, for example. But the vaccine given to teenagers over 12 years old and adults has a different dosage from that of children.

Vaccination of children began with a focus on people with disabilities, comorbidities, indigenous people and quilombolas.

The city government, however, says that the first batch is insufficient to immunize the priority group and is awaiting more doses from the Ministry of Health. “We received 64,090 vaccines, but we have 236,000 children with comorbidity. We have to wait for the Ministry of Health to send more vaccines. We are gradually vaccinating”, said the Secretary of Health of the capital of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health received the 2nd batch of Pfizer, with about 1.2 million doses, and will distribute it to the States. “Children’s vaccination takes longer. This limited amount of vaccine may help a little bit to adjust the pressure of demand,” Aparecido said.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Mortality Information System, 1,148 children aged 0 to 9 years have died of covid in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The number exceeds the total number of child deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases that occurred between 2006 and 2020 in Brazil (955).

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

