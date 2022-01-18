Municipalities have money left over in 2020. They expected a combined deficit of 1.3 billion euros, but recorded a positive result of 4.6 billion euros. This is due to incidental benefits, such as the corona support of 1 billion euros and a one-off contribution for youth care of 1 billion euros, which municipalities received from the government.

The positive figures ‘mask the worrying structural deficits’ that municipalities still have, concludes accountancy firm BDO based on the annual accounts for 2020 of all 355 municipalities and the budgets for 2022. As a result, municipalities have cut back on subsidies to cultural institutions, postponing green maintenance or by limiting library hours. Local taxes were also increased, such as the property tax (ozb). Furthermore, due to the lockdown measures, municipalities postponed investments and activities, which also saved money.

BDO also concludes that the regional differences between financially healthy municipalities and municipalities that are struggling “is greater than ever”. In South Holland, for example, there were surpluses: the municipalities there sold their ‘table silver’, the shares in energy company Eneco, says Rob Bouman, partner at BDO. That yielded 4.1 billion euros. But that too is a one-off, almost the accountant has to say.

BDO made a ranking of all municipalities. Westland, Barneveld, Bodegraven-Reeuwijk and Borne are the least healthy financially. The healthiest are Tilburg, Hoeksche Waard, Ede and Brielle. This is the fourth time that BDO has carried out financial investigations on all municipalities. Last year, the accountants called the financial situation “unsustainable”.

Social domain deficits

According to Bouman, the municipalities that are struggling financially are ‘afflicted by their social structure’. While municipalities spend an average of 39 percent of their expenditure on youth care and social support, in 125 municipalities this is more than 50 percent. Their deficits together amount to 509 million euros, an average of 4 million euros per municipality.

Municipalities have been responsible for the so-called social domain since 2015. Because the government cut budgets and the demand for youth care increased at the same time, many municipalities have been experiencing financial difficulties since then. BDO says it is “an understatement to call the social domain a ‘worry child’”.

As the accountant concluded, one in five municipalities has so few financial buffers in 2019 that they fall into the ‘most risky’ category. These municipalities are unable to meet their financial obligations and have a solvency of less than 20 percent. Municipalities in Flevoland score best, with a solvency of 51.2 percent. There, too, BDO warns against too much optimism: “The maintenance questions will naturally arise now that buildings in municipalities there are getting older,” says Bouman.

surpluses

Compared to municipalities with deficits, there are also 230 municipalities with a surplus. Although accountant Bouman also warns that some “spent little for a few years on, for example, road maintenance and greenery. That’s not really what you want.” He also sees this in the investments: in 2020, municipalities borrowed less, causing debts to decrease. “We think fewer schools have been built, fewer roads and bridges.”

According to BDO, it is important for municipalities to be financially healthy because there are still major tasks ahead, including the energy transition, housing and digitization. “The to-do list is large,” says Bouman.