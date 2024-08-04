One of the most anticipated games to be released by Capcom in 2025 is Monster Hunter Wilds, the next generation of this franchise in which users can go alone or in a team in search of the fiercest monsters to obtain their items or simply tame them. There is only one drawback for some, and that is knowing that it will not be released in Nintendo Switchwhen the previous installment did make an appearance.

Recently in a financial results presentation, one of the investors has asked the company why the console Nintendo has been left out of the equation and they have only decided to take the path of the newest within the industry, that is, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Having a more than logical response, since in the trailers we can see a graphic potential that the processor and card of the hybrid unfortunately cannot deal with.

Here is what the company mentioned:

One of the concepts we’ve incorporated into this title is to represent the world of Monster Hunter using the latest technology to the fullest. To do this, the platforms capable of making this concept a reality are currently PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

This shows us that perhaps the arrival at Nintendo It hasn’t been completely ruled out, especially since there has been a lot of talk about the technology that the next console would have, and that gives the opportunity to ports considered impossible for it. So it wouldn’t be surprising if Capcom is planning to surprise fans with Monster Hunter Wilds on this new platform, but for that to happen, they have to present it first, and there is no date yet.

The game is predicted to arrive sometime in the 2025.

Via: Gameranx

Author’s note: It was obvious that they were going to say that it’s not coming out because it doesn’t measure up to the technological capabilities. This already gives us the idea that Switch is falling behind.